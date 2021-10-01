Lawro's predictions: Wolves v Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Wolves have won two out of their past three games and they are playing like a team whose confidence has come back.

Do Newcastle go to Molineux and set themselves up to be hard to beat, or do they think this is a chance to get a first win of the season and go for it a little bit more than that?

I suspect it will be the former, but I don't think it will work.

MVP's prediction: Both sides have been lacking a bit in attack and defence. I'm going to go with a draw. 1-1

