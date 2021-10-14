Arsenal v Crystal Palace: Last time out

Arsenal host Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Roy Hodgson's final home game in charge of Crystal Palace ended in disappointment as Arsenal scored twice in injury time to earn a 3-1 win at Selhurst Park in May.

Christian Benteke's header from Andros Townsend's free-kick had drawn Palace level following Nicolas Pepe's first-half volley.

But Gabriel Martinelli converted from close range after 91 minutes and Pepe scored Arsenal's third four minutes later.

Veteran manager Hodgson was given a warm reception from the returning home supporters before and after the match, as his four-year stay came to an end.