Chelsea not at their best in Turin

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Thomas Tuchel's side dominated possession in the first half in Turin, but were unable to carve out any clear openings, with Juventus occasionally threatening on the break when Chelsea were careless in possession.

Taking the lead allowed Juventus to show that familiar defensive resilience, led by a masterful performance from their peerless captain Leonardo Bonucci.

Tuchel used five English substitutes - Ben Chilwell, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Trevoh Chalobah - in an attempt to spark the Blues into life.

And even though this was hardly a vintage performance and Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny was not forced into a serious save, Tuchel will feel Chelsea should have capitalised in a frantic closing phase when they were finally able to apply some concerted penalty-area pressure.

The service into Romelu Lukaku was poor all night, but the striker had two chances when he should have at least hit the target.

The drama continued right until the final whistle when Kai Havertz headed over, but this was not Chelsea at their best.