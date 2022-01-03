Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

West Ham agonisingly finished just two points off a Champions League spot last term and it looks like they will challenge for a top-four place once more.

A thrilling 3-2 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday allowed David Moyes’ men to close to just one point of Arsenal, who were beaten late on by runaway leaders Manchester City.

Michail Antonio opened the scoring and pulled out a flying celebration which he put down to playing Mortal Kombat, while Manuel Lanzini scored a stunning second and added a third from the spot.

All before half-time.

With a healthy lead, the Hammers were on the back foot for much of the second half and Palace almost pulled off a stunning comeback.

Odsonne Edouard poked in on 83 minutes and substitute Michael Olise’s free-kick sailed all the way as the clock ticked past 90 and the Eagles fans almost witnessed a remarkable equaliser in injury-time but Jean-Philippe Mateta’s overkick flew agonisingly wide.

Boss Patrick Vieira returned to the dugout after isolation and though the Frenchman will be disappointed by the result, he can take heart from the fight his side showed and the number of chances they created.