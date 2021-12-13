Luke Reddy, BBC Sport:

It was not too long ago that a hard-earned point on the road at Burnley might have been a solid return for West Ham, but the reaction of manager David Moyes to Sunday’s stalemate spoke much about their ambition.

The Hammers pushed and pushed for a decisive goal but their issue is that being occasionally blunt at the sharp end of the pitch can lose a team the points they need in the unforgiving chase for the Champions League places.

Moyes’ words in the aftermath, urging some of his players to "get back up to the high standards" they have displayed, were telling. Having taken Everton to the top four earlier in his career, he undoubtedly knows the levels required and how small dips get punished.

There were bright spots for the Hammers. Declan Rice was again a driving force, Jarrod Bowen a threat and Said Benrahma typically crafty. All of them will need to deliver the same and more at Arsenal on Wednesday.

Do West Ham need more options in January? Possibly - if this push for Europe is to be sustained. An alternative to Michail Antonio would certainly be handy as frustrating days like Sunday play out.

Burnley simply need wins. Seven draws from 10 outings show they are still a tough nut to crack, but going forward there is a predictability to their work.

Given they remain frugal with the number of goals they concede, though, finding a few more at the other end should go a long way to solving their problems. The imminent return of Maxwel Cornet will help, while Ashley Barnes’ recovery from injury in the new year should add some menace to their frontline.

Manager Sean Dyche outwardly seems extremely relaxed about their position. They have just one win and the last time that was their tally at this stage of a season in the top flight they were relegated in 1970-71.

Wednesday’s home game against Watford looks big. A win lifts them out of the bottom three. A defeat leaves them five points adrift of safety.