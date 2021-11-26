Klopp on fans, Southampton & injuries

Giulia Bould, BBC Radio Merseyside

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking before his side's Premier League home game against Southampton on Saturday.

Here are the key points from the Liverpool boss:

Klopp praised the visitors' manager, saying Raph Hassenhuttl is organising a "proper team who are very well-drilled" and he knows his Liverpool side will need to come up with solutions for "a proper fight" at Anfield;

The Liverpool manager urged the fans to make home advantage count in the game adding, "I hope we use that and enjoy that to create the right atmosphere as that will be essential";

He also said Southampton have an advantage as they didn't have a midweek game. Liverpool played Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday and Klopp said "we need to be as refreshed and as recovered as possible";

Klopp said he had no new injury problems in his squad but remains without long-term absentees Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez, Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita.

Follow Friday's news conferences and Premier League build-up