'Carrick passed with flying colours'

Michael Carrick landed a "crucial" win as caretaker manager of Manchester United and navigated his first game "with flying colours", says former Premier League midfielder Leon Osman.

Carrick oversaw United's 2-0 win at Villarreal on Tuesday, a result that guaranteed their progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League as group winners.

"To come here and get the victory was huge," ex-Everton midfielder Osman told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"To have put all of that on the shoulders of Carrick, who has been in the job a couple of days, to come away from home and ask him to arguably get through the biggest game of the season - that could be huge in who comes to Manchester United next.

"Whoever the next manager is, they’ll want to be competing in the Champions League. It was a crucial, crucial game and Carrick came through it with flying colours."

