NS Mura v Tottenham: confirmed team news

Two Tottenham players remain from the XI that started Sunday's 2-1 win over Leeds. They are defender Japhet Tanganga and striker Harry Kane.

Pierluigi Gollini is in goal, Ryan Sessegnon and Matt Doherty start in the full-back positions, with Davinson Sanchez and Joe Rodon joining Tanganga at the back.

Oliver Skipp and Tanguy Ndombele are paired in midfield, with Dele Alli and Bryan Gil supporting Kane in attack.

Tottenham XI: Gollini, Doherty, Rodon, Romero, Reguilon, Alli, Skipp, Winks, Lo Celso, Scarlett, Gil Salvatierra.

Subs: Austin, Hojbjerg, Sanchez, Son, Kane, Emerson, Dier, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Ndombele, White, Omole.