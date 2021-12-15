Brighton v Wolves: Team news

Brighton defender Shane Duffy is suspended as a result of accumulating five yellow cards this season.

Leandro Trossard has swiftly overcome an injury and Adam Lallana could be involved, but at least three unnamed Albion players have tested positive for Covid-19.

Wolves forward Raul Jimenez serves a one-match ban after being sent off against Manchester City on Saturday.

Head coach Bruno Lage has confirmed none of his squad currently have coronavirus.

Who would you pick to replace Duffy?

What is your Wolves team without Jimenez?