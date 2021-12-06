Lawro's predictions: Everton v Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Everton are not getting any better.

We saw early on against Liverpool that the Toffees really can be got at defensively, and after going 2-0 down inside the first 20 minutes there was no way back from there.

I'm still not convinced by Arsenal on their travels - there is something still missing about the Gunners.

Jamie's prediction: 2-1

I feel like Everton are going to pick up an unexpected three points somewhere to end this run and give them a bit of confidence.

