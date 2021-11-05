West Ham v Liverpool: Last time out

West Ham host Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Mohamed Salah ended a run of seven games without a goal by netting twice as the Reds eased to a 3-1 win at London Stadium in January.

Georginio Wijnaldum added the visitors' third, before Craig Dawson scored a late consolation.

The result left Liverpool in third - two places above West Ham. Both sides go into this weekend's fixture a place higher.