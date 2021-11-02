Some record...

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Antonio Conte left Inter Milan in May just weeks after winning Serie A.

He won the Premier League and FA Cup at Chelsea but was sacked in July 2018 after a disappointing second year in charge.

The former midfielder also managed Juventus from 2011-14, winning three Serie A titles, and took charge of the Italian national team from 2014-16.

Conte spoke to Tottenham on a number of occasions in the summer as the club looked for a replacement for Jose Mourinho.

However, no agreement could be reached at that stage and, after a difficult and lengthy search, the club went instead for Nuno Espirito Santo.