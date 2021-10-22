Watford 0-5 Liverpool: Fantasy football top performers
Liverpool thrashed Watford 5-0 at Vicarage Road in the latest round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
Unsurprisingly, the bonus points all went to Liverpool players:
Roberto Firmino (3)
Mohamed Salah (2)
James Milner (1)
So which Watford and Liverpool players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek nine? Don't forget this week's deadline is 18:30 BST on Friday before Arsenal face Aston Villa.
