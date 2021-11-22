Tottenham 2-1 Leeds: The pick of the stats
This was the 100th match between Tottenham and Leeds. Spurs have won 38 of those, while Leeds have won 33 times, with 29 draws.
Spurs have won their last five home league games against Leeds, a run that started in April 2002. This equals their longest home winning run against the Whites in league football, which was recorded between 1925 and 1934 – their first five meetings.
Leeds have dropped 10 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season. They dropped only six in the whole of last season.