Tottenham 2-1 Leeds: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • This was the 100th match between Tottenham and Leeds. Spurs have won 38 of those, while Leeds have won 33 times, with 29 draws.

  • Spurs have won their last five home league games against Leeds, a run that started in April 2002. This equals their longest home winning run against the Whites in league football, which was recorded between 1925 and 1934 – their first five meetings.

  • Leeds have dropped 10 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season. They dropped only six in the whole of last season.