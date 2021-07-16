Newcastle United have returned to pre-season training under Steve Bruce and have a busy run-up to their opening Premier League match against West Ham at St James' Park on 15 August.

Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles and Isaac Hayden are all back in training having missed the end of last season with injuries.

Here's the Magpies' pre-season schedule as it stands:

18 July: York City v Newcastle (York Community Stadium)

18 July: Harrogate Town v Newcastle (The EnviroVent Stadium)

23 July: Doncaster v Newcastle (Keepmoat Stadium)

27 July: Rotherham v Newcastle (AESSEAL New York Stadium)

30 July: Burton Albion v Newcastle (Pirelli Stadium)

7 August: Newcastle v Norwich (St. James' Park)

