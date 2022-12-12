Manchester City have submitted an offer for 20-year-old Croatia international Josko Gvardiol - as have Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United - while Bayern Munich are also interested in the RB Leipzig defender. (Foot Mercato - in French, external)

The Brazilian Football Federation plans to contact Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to find out if he would be interested in becoming national team manager at the end of the season. (Sport - in Spanish), external

