Sporting Lisbon chief Frederico Varandas has denied reports linking the Portuguese club with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, saying a bid for the Manchester United and Portugal forward was never discussed. (RTP3, via Sun), external

A mural of Ronaldo was removed from the side of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium hours before his interview with Piers Morgan was aired on Wednesday. (Mirror), external

Many Manchester United players do no think Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo will play for the club again after the 37-year-old said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag during a controversial interview. (Times - subscription required), external

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, says he feels "lucky" not to have completed a transfer from Juventus to Manchester United in the summer. (Gazzetta Dello Sport, via Metro), external

