Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez, 21, will not be leaving Benfica unless an interested party meets the Argentina midfielder's release clause of 120m euros (£103.2m). (90min), external

Chelsea face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool for Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko, but interested clubs will have to convince the Germany striker, 18, that he will not be signed to sit on the bench. (Times), external

