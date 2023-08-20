Naismith joins call for Euro help

Hearts' technical director Steven Naismith tells BBC Sportsound there is "without a doubt" things that could be done to help clubs competing in European competitions.

"The co-efficiency being high has helped Scottish football - it's fantastic for everyone," he says. "There is an element that helps everyone, but as a country, we do need to look at it a bit better. It will definitely help. We need to make sure every Scottish team has the best chance to progress in Europe.

"You go through pre-season not having played a lot of competitive games then you have a lot of games crammed into short period of time, so there is an element that the impact of Thursday night is on some players."

On ringing in the changes, Naismith adds: "We've managed to build a good squad who we think can all contribute. We wanted guys who could come and help when we were making our signings, not just guys to fill the jerseys."