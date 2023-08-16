Shankland interest 'no surprise' as Hearts eye Offiah loan

Hearts head coach Frankie McAvoy will have no qualms about fielding Lawrence Shankland against Rosenborg on Thursday night and says interest in the Scotland striker is no surprise.

Shankland, who has scored 30 times in 50 appearances for the Tynecastle club, has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

“Joe [Savage] and Naisy [Steven Naismith] deal with recruitment and transfers. As far as I’m concerned he has not intimated to me he wants to move on," said McAvoy.

"I am not surprised there is speculation about him. He is a top player, our captain and I would expect interest if I’m honest with you.

"But nothing that I’m aware of at the moment. So he is available to lead our line tomorrow night. We have not heard anything at all."

McAvoy confirmed Hearts are keen to bring Brighton's Odel Offiah in on loan for the season. The 20-year-old can play right-back or centre-half.

"We’ve looked at him," he said. "He is a big, strong, powerful defender who is quick and he is one we are interested in getting through the door.

"Joe and Naisy will deal with the recruitment side of things but we like him and, if we can get him in here, we think he will be a good asset to the squad."