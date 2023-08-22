'I love to win like this'
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to BBC Sport after the 1-0 win at Crystal Palace: "Great win. I'm so happy.
"Eddie was fantastic. We said to be on it and try to take advantage of every moment [with the quick free-kick that led to the penalty].
"To play 30 minutes away from home with 10 men is extremely difficult. The subs were magnificent, they knew what they had to do.
"In moments we had players out of position. Some players were suffering physically."
On the red card: "This is the standards. I don't know how long it was. [On being told it was 23 seconds]. It wasn't. I think it was eight seconds. We might have to play with a stop watch. It's OK, we won the game, I'm happy.
"Today we had a difficult one, we overcame it and it will make us better."
Speaking to Sky Sports, Arteta said: "I love to win like this, the way we played the first-half against a team which is so difficult in open play, but we dominated the game and we condeded nothing."
On Declan Rice he added: "He was fantastic today he dominated the game we asked him to do something new and he was fantastic."
Did you know?
Takehiro Tomiyasu is the 59th different Arsenal player to be sent off in the Premier League, only Everton (65) have had more in the competition. Indeed, it’s the Gunners’ 14th dismissal in the competition under Mikel Arteta (since Boxing Day 2019), at least three more than any other side.
Bukayo Saka made his 82nd consecutive appearance for Arsenal in the Premier League this evening, equalling the club record in the competition set by Paul Merson between February 1995 and February 1997.
Since the start of last season, Martin Odegaard is just the third player to score at least 10 Premier League goals away from home after Erling Haaland and Harry Kane (both 16).