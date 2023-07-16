'Souness turns down Ibrox return'

Former Rangers player-manager Graeme Souness has turned down a sentimental return to Ibrox in an ambassadorial role after weeks of talks following the 70-year-old's exit as a TV pundit. (The Scottish Sun On Sunday), external

Despite reports that a £4m offer from the Middle East had been made for Zambia forward Fashion Sakala, no firm bid has been made despite interest in the 26-year-old, who has stated his desire to kick-on with current club Rangers. (Sunday Mail), external

Northern Ireland Under-21 midfielder Charlie Lindsay is attracting the interest of English Championship clubs Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Hull City while the 19-year-old continues his trial with League One side Derby County after being released by Rangers. (Football Scotland), external

