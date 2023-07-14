Sheff Utd unveil new home kit

Sheffield United have unveiled their new home kit for the 2023-24 season.

The red shirt, adorned with two thick white stripes, has been released with the tagline 'Steel City, Rising' and the club say it "celebrates the fusion of tradition and modernity".

Inside the neck of the shirt, the club and academy motto "Out Run. Out Fight. Out Play" is displayed.

The shirt will be worn for the first time on Saturday as the Blades begin their pre-season campaign against Chesterfield.