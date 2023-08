Tottenham are considering a move for 22-year-old Arsenal and USA forward Folarin Balogun following Harry Kane's departure. (Gazzetta Dello Sport - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, the future of Tottenham's 29-year-old midfielder Eric Dier appears to be in doubt after he was left out of new manager Ange Postecoglou's squad for the 2-2 draw at Brentford. (Mail), external

