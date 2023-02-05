Fox full of sympathy for injured Pawlett

Liam Fox comforts Peter PawlettSNS

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox expressed sympathy for Peter Pawlett after the midfielder picked up what appears to be a serious hamstring injury on his first start for a year.

The 32-year-old was out with an Achilles injury from February until October last year and, after seven appearances from the bench in recent months, Pawlett was in the starting line-up for the first time this term when Jamie McGrath suffered an injury in the warm-up.

However, seven minutes into the second half he limped off.

"I am absolutely devastated for Pete," said Fox. "He has worked so hard to get back and he now faces a spell out again.

"It was his hamstring and there isn't much power or strength in it, which is always a concern. He was the best player on the park for the first period."

With Ian Harkes, McGrath and Pawlett injured, United will now weigh up whether to try to sign a free agent.

"I need to have a wee think," said Fox. "We might look at it, we might not. We will be low on bodies for a period but I believe in the group.

"We have had a tough week with three defeats, but I think we have seen an upturn in performances.

"I am now even more determined that we will get to where we need to."