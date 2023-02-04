Brighton 1-0 Bournemouth: What O'Neil said

Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It was a good performance. We should have had a penalty, but I don’t want to mention it too much - I’ve complained a lot about us not being awarded stuff.

"What the boys showed today against a Brighton side flying high in the league – we gave them a really tough game. They had the ball for large spells, but on chances I thought we gave them a really good run.

"We should have had a penalty in the second half as a well."