Burrows and Cormack aim to make supporters proud

Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland

On Sunday, Dave Cormack announced that he is to undergo serious heart surgery which, of course, pales the significance of the football issues engulfing Aberdeen.

Cormack first joined the board at Pittodrie in 2000 as chief executive, during a period of time where the big Glasgow clubs were streets ahead of the rest, and his chairmanship has coincided with a similar trajectory in progress. It will be a huge source of frustration to him and indeed his peers at the other nine clubs in the top flight.

The size of the task facing Aberdeen on the pitch is huge. It comes as they continue their search for a new manager, with Cormack reluctantly stepping away from the process, having his own huge, personal battle ahead of him.

The 63-year-old's interview in the immediate aftermath of Jim Goodwin's sacking laid bare the love he has for his club. The admission of errors made on his watch will have hurt because, despite a tortuous few seasons, he and his family are died-in-the-wool Aberdeen supporters and Cormack is a hugely successful businessman.

Alan Burrows will officially arrive at Pittodrie next week in the post Cormack once held more than two decades ago, and I know for a fact that he echoes what his chairman wants - to make the club one that its supporters can be proud of.

In the meantime, we wish Dave Cormack well and a swift recovery.