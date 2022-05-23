Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock echoed boss Jurgen Klopp's praise of Divock Origi, describing the departing Belgium striker as "a legend".

Origi was given a guard of honour after Liverpool's final league game of the season against Wolves on Sunday.

The 27-year-old scored 41 goals in 175 appearances over an eight-year spell at Anfield but Warnock says it is the nature of his contributions that will mean far more than the amount he offered.

"He will never be forgotten here," Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"It was always difficult for him to break into the team but he has been an incredible impact player and come up with the most vital goals.

"The fans love him. He has produced moments Liverpool supporters will take away and cherish for years and he will leave a legacy at the club."

Commentator Alistair Bruce-Ball agreed, saying supporters will always remember where they were when Origi scored the fourth goal against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final in 2019.

"It's not about the numbers for him," said Bruce-Ball. "The point with him is the goals he scored at the biggest moments, in the biggest games."

Full analysis of a dramatic final day in the Premier League is available on BBC Sounds