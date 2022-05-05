George Cummins, BBC Sport

Antonio Conte expects Dejan Kulusevski to be a Tottenham player next season.

The forward, who signed on loan from Juventus in January, has been a big hit at Spurs and his manager is confident he will stay in north London on a permanent deal.

The Italian said: "He's on loan but it's like a deal ended. He's a Tottenham player 100% in every aspect. Not officially, but he's 100% a Tottenham player."

Conte was asked if he had given his summer shopping list to chairman Daniel Levy and director of football Fabio Paratici.

"No, no, no,” said Spurs' manager.

"We're totally focused on this season. We're finishing this season with only 15 players and at the moment it's not convenient to give them a list, because the list would be very, very, very big! It's not a good moment to give them the list."

Tottenham head to Anfield on Saturday night needing to win to keep the pressure on Arsenal in the race for Champions League qualification.