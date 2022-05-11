Mikel Arteta says his players "do not need any more motivation" in Thursday's north London derby at Tottenham.

The Gunners can seal a return to the Champions League with victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Arteta is relishing the opportunity.

The Gunners boss has been victorious in the north London derby as both an Arsenal player and manager.

“The message is clear and we do not need any more motivation,” he said. “We all know where we want to be and the opportunity is ahead of us.

“In a north London derby, whether you’re a player or the manager, winning is always the best factor. It’s also about how you win it and the experiences you go through during the 95 minutes or so in a game.

“Our players know what to expect and it’s up to them to handle those situations.”

After a rocky start to the season, Arsenal crowned a successful September with a thumping win against Spurs at Emirates Stadium - but Arteta does not regard that victory as necessarily the biggest turning point in their season.

“A lot of moments define the season,” he said. “The game against Norwich [1-0 in September], then we went to Burnley and managed to win.

“We capitalised on that in the Spurs game next but sure, emotionally, that moment with the fans helped to generate some momentum for us.”