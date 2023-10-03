This is the third consecutive campaign RB Leipzig are facing Manchester City in the Champions League, with the German side remaining unbeaten in both of their home games so far (2-1 in 2021-22, 1-1 last season).

Manchester City have lost just one of their past 21 Champions League games against German sides (W16 D4), though that defeat did come at Leipzig in December 2021.

RB Leipzig have only lost one of their past seven Champions League matches (W5 D1), a 7-0 loss to City in March.

Erling Haaland has scored 11 goals in just six appearances against RB Leipzig, netting five times in last season's 7-0 win. He's scored more goals against Leipzig than any other opponent in his career with top-flight clubs so far.