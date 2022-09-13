'﻿We had a great time with Thomas and now we have a new challenge'

J﻿orginho says the Chelsea players feel responsible for Thomas Tuchel's sacking but that the group are excited about working with new boss Graham Potter.

O﻿n whether Tuchel's sacking came as a shock, the Italian said: "It was a surprise, of course, for everyone. But we have games coming and life is quick so we don’t have much time to stay there and think. We need to concentrate and focus on what we need to do.

"The challenge now [for Potter] is to rebuild the confidence because we are here at a big club and we have a lot of work to do and we need everyone to work together in the same direction.

"We just need to try to understand what he expects from us and try to do the best we can. We are a team. It’s not one person responsible for what happens with the team, everyone is responsible. Of course it’s our responsibility for what happened.

"We are adapting to the new coach. We are very excited to work with him and his staff. We had a great time with Thomas, we appreciated everything he did for us, for the club, for the fans and now we have a new challenge to look forward to and we are very excited."

J﻿orginho believes communication will be key for Potter to get the best out of his players - and added that the 47-year-old has already made a good impression.

"He’s been doing well asking if we feel comfortable with what he is proposing and I think that is very positive," said Jorginho.

"That is the way we need to keep it going because now there is a lot of new information and we need to try to understand it all and help each other with communication to do it better and better.

"He is a humble coach but with a really good way to work. I think he has this challenge and I believe that he is going to do it very well. He has good ideas and he has a group of players that are ready to try to do the best we can and listen to what he will ask and I think it is a good combination for good results."