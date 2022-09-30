B﻿ournemouth interim boss Gary O'Neil is wary of the threat posed by Brentford top scorer Ivan Toney and says he is expecting danger from all areas on Saturday.

T﻿oney has already scored five goals this season, prompting his first call-up for England, albeit without seeing any minutes for Gareth Southgate's side.

"﻿He's a good player isn't he?" O'Neil said. "There are not too many number nines like him around anymore. I'm not going to be telling you how we plan to stop him!

"﻿As a centre-back, you don't face these type of players as often as you would have done 20 years ago.

"﻿They've got a lot of threats, though. They look to test you and play forward a lot, and obviously they're a danger from set-plays.

"﻿We have worked on preparing for whatever they are going to throw at us and I think we'll be ready and raring to go."