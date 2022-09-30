O'Neil wary of Brentford 'threats'
- Published
Bournemouth interim boss Gary O'Neil is wary of the threat posed by Brentford top scorer Ivan Toney and says he is expecting danger from all areas on Saturday.
Toney has already scored five goals this season, prompting his first call-up for England, albeit without seeing any minutes for Gareth Southgate's side.
"He's a good player isn't he?" O'Neil said. "There are not too many number nines like him around anymore. I'm not going to be telling you how we plan to stop him!
"As a centre-back, you don't face these type of players as often as you would have done 20 years ago.
"They've got a lot of threats, though. They look to test you and play forward a lot, and obviously they're a danger from set-plays.
"We have worked on preparing for whatever they are going to throw at us and I think we'll be ready and raring to go."