Robson 'delighted and honoured' to remain in charge

Barry Robson has credited the "tremendous reaction" of the squad for helping to earn him a longer stay in charge of Aberdeen.

The 44-year-old will remain at the helm until at least summer after winning four of his six games in interim charge and reviving the club's bid for a third-place finish.

Robson, who will continue to be assisted by Steve Agnew, said: “Both Steve and I are delighted and honoured to be asked by the board to continue in our current roles and to demonstrate our ability to lead the team in the longer term.

“We have had a tremendous reaction from the players and they deserve a huge amount of credit for the way they have bought into the things we have asked them to do.

“I fully understand what our objectives are between now and the end of May, and I will work as hard as I possibly can, together with the excellent staff group at the club, to deliver on those expectations.”