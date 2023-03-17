Gary O'Neil is resolving that his Bournemouth side have already secured back-to-back wins given the two games in the middle of their recent run of four fixtures were "pretty much unwinnable".

A memorable win over Liverpool at Vitality Stadium last Sunday and a victory at Wolves on Saturday, 18 February bookended games against the top two in Manchester City and Arsenal.

Indeed, they ran the league leaders desperately close at Emirates Stadium, going two goals up and only denied a point by Reiss Nelson's last-kick winner.

"We approach every game to try to win it - as do our opposition," he said. "It's difficult to win games in the Premier League.

"We have won two of our past four - or two of our past two as the ones in the middle were pretty much unwinnable.

"We are in a good spot."

Bournemouth have only won six games this season but could win consecutive matches for the first time in the league if they beat Aston Villa.

"That would be big, especially going into a little break," he said. "But it's tough going to Villa and getting a result."