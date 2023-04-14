Mikel Arteta says he has not been surprised by the starring role Gabriel Martinelli has played in Arsenal's title push this season.

The Brazil forward has scored 14 Premier League goals in 30 appearances this season after managing just six during the entire 2021-22 campaign.

Asked why he has been so effective, Arteta was typically understated.

"He's playing more games that's for sure," he said. "He's got another year of experience and a huge understanding with his team-mates.

"And, it's the way he approaches every single session, his training, his life - it is to be the best.

"When that happens, only good outcomes will be in front of him and I am not surprised about that."

Only four players (Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Ivan Toney) have more league goals than Martinelli this season, and Arteta warned there was more to come.

"The good thing is there is still a lot to improve," said the Arsenal boss.