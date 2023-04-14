'Chelsea must plan for a summer of sales'

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

With Chelsea's defeat in Madrid on Wednesday looking more likely than not to confirm a trophyless season for the Blues, attention must turn to the summer and plans for squad management and transfers.

Currently, Chelsea will have around 40 senior players, including those returning from loan spells and a rumoured arrival of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

This is also before sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley aim for an out-and-out striker, a defensive midfielder and possibly a new goalkeeper.

First-team squads are typically around 25 players, underlining the job the club hierarchy has to offload so many in one transfer window.

The following look almost certain to leave, given current playing time and form this season: Hakim Ziyech, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Callum Hudson-Odoi and likely club captain, the legendary Cesar Azpilicueta.

There is probably no future for Christian Pulisic or Joao Felix, neither of whom delivered on their early promise, Mason Mount's future is dependent on him signing a new deal, Romelu Lukaku has probably outworn his welcome while one of Kepa Arrizabalaga or Edouard Mendy will surely be leaving.

A host of promising loanees and development players will also be looking at permanent moves or guaranteed loan football elsewhere too.

Then come some possible surprising departures such as Kalidou Koulibaly, who has not acclimated well to the Premier League at this late stage of his career, Conor Gallagher who could be sold and become a key component of another top club's side and/or Kai Havertz, whose ultimate potential might tempt any number of top European teams.

On sheer numbers, there are likely to be at least two or three more unanticipated sales or temporary moves away for senior professionals.

If Todd Boehly and his team thought making all those new signings earlier this season was hard work, they are in for an even more difficult time this summer with so many outgoings to arrange.

And it will be a whole lot less fun this time around too.