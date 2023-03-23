We asked our fan writer to pick the best save they'd seen an Aston Villa goalkeeper make and Jed Steer's three saves across the play-off semi-final against West Brom in 2019 got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Dave: Mark Bosnich against Coventry City in the FA Cup, 1998. Diving the wrong way, he somehow managed to change direction in mid-air and stop the shot with his foot. Unfortunately it wasn't enough and Villa went on to lose anyway - our first defeat at home by the Sky Blues.

Mark: The best save has to be Nigel Spink against Bayern Munich's two-time European Footballer of the Year Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in the 1982 European Cup final. Spink was 23 and making just his second first-team appearance as a 10th-minute substitute. He saved brilliantly to deny the dangerous German striker. His save was as important as Peter Withe's winner as Villa won the cup.

Nick: Brad Guzan made some seriously important saves for Villa, but his three penalty saves in a shootout with Sunderland in the League Cup fourth Round, after saving a late penalty in extra time, is right up there. He was a brick wall that night!

