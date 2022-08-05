Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been speaking before their first Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He praised Fulham for winning promotion with a good style of football: "Getting promoted in the Championship by playing football is one of the hardest things to do. It gets all my respect."

He says Diogo Jota, who has just signed a new deal is "not even close to his" top level.

Klopp is angry about the World Cup being in the middle of the season and compared player welfare with the climate crisis as something "everyone knows we need to change".

He says teenager Fabio Carvalho, who joined the Reds from Fulham this summer, is ready to play now.

Klopp added that Ibrahima Konate's injury means Nat Phillips is likely to stay at the club now.

