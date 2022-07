Ross County will face holders Celtic in the last 16 of the Scottish League Cup.

It is one of the all-Premiership ties that came out of the draw for a place in the quarter-finals.

The two top-flight sides will meet at Global Energy Stadium on Wednesday, 31 August, with a 19:45 BST kick-off.

Hearts play Kilmarnock and Livingston play Dundee United in two other all-Premiership ties.