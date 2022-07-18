Spot the difference
Jamie Vardy is about to embark on his 11th season at Leicester and this latest club tweet points to him changing somewhat since the 2012-13 campaign.
Vardy has 164 goals in all competitions for the Foxes.
He has returned double figures in the Premier League for each of the last seven campaigns.
Pre-season 2012 ➡️ Pre-season 2022@vardy7 💙 pic.twitter.com/jjr7b4ebfL— Leicester City (@LCFC) July 18, 2022
