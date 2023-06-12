Celtic-linked Moyes to stay at West Ham

One heavily-linked name with the vacant Celtic job looks like it can be checked off the list.

A report suggested that David Moyes was now the Premiership champions' top target, but the Scot will stay on as manager of West Ham following last week's Europa Conference League glory.

Moyes' future had been the subject of huge speculation throughout the season, but he went on to the lead the Hammers to their first major trophy in over four decades after a dramatic late victory over Fiorentina in Prague.

Celtic are still on the search to replace Ange Postecoglou, who will join Moyes in the Premier League next season with Tottenham.