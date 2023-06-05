O'Riley hopes Celtic can 'keep core of squad'

Speculation continues to build around the future of Ange Postecoglou, with reports suggesting the Celtic manager has been given permission to speak to Tottenham Hotspur.

Matt O'Riley, however, is equally as concerned about losing key players that have contributed to the club's domestic success over the past two seasons.

"Obviously [we want the manager to stay]," O'Riley told BBC Sportsound after Celtic's treble-clinching Scottish Cup triumph.

"The success he's brought to the club speaks for itself. But there are players of interest as well. I just hope we can keep the core of the team together."

On securing a domestic clean sleep, O'Riley added that it is "an amazing feeling" - but the Celtic midfielder would like to improve in the Champions League next season and "make a statement" amongst Europe's elite.