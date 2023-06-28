The agent of Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate has dismissed speculation linking the Japan international with Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad. (Glasgow Times), external

Gangwon midfielder Yang Hyun-jun admits he may have to wait until January to join Celtic. (Record), external

Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney will not close the door on a potential return to Celtic. (Sun), external

Celtic and Canada right-back Alistair Johnston believes "there's another level to come with my game". (Scotsman - subscription), external

Celtic target Marco Tilio is "such a good player" he will adapt to Scottish football, says John Maisano, the former Morton player who has worked with Tilio at Melbourne City. (Record), external

