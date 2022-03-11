Leeds v Norwich: Team news

Leeds are assessing the severity of Junior Firpo's knee injury but he is definitely ruled out against Norwich.

Forward Patrick Bamford could make his first start for six months, while Diego Llorente was an unused substitute on Thursday on his return from injury.

Norwich City are bolstered by the return of on-loan midfielder Billy Gilmour, who was ineligible to face his parent club Chelsea.

Sam Byram missed that game with fatigue, but is likely to feature on Sunday.

Christoph Zimmermann and Mathias Normann are both training normally after coming off at half-time against Chelsea.

