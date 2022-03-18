Middlesbrough v Chelsea: Team news

Andreas Christensen is a major doubt for Chelsea after being forced off injured in Wednesday's win in Lille.

They may also be without Reece James, who has a muscle problem, and Callum Hudson-Odoi with an inflamed Achilles.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday that the trio were not yet in full training, adding "it will be a tight race but maybe too close".

Middlesbrough welcome back striker Andraz Sporar and midfielder James Lea Siliki, both of whom have been missing recently through illness.

This game comes too soon for Riley McGree, while Martin Payero, Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi remain out.

Who makes your Blues XI for the quarter-final?