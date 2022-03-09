Bruno Lage says he was more upset with the manner of his side’s defeat by Crystal Palace than the actual result.

Wolves have lost their past three games and Lage expects a response against Watford on Thursday.

“It’s about the way we played our game,” he said. “I was looking for the players to find our style, but we didn’t play. We didn’t dominate with or without the ball.

"We cannot be afraid to play. I don’t want anyone to be happy that we’ve reached 40 points.

"Its about having the confidence to play with no fear and improve our game with the ball."

He also said hard work is the least he expects from his players - and he is demanding more.

"They need to come to training to work, to improve as players and as a team. That’s my philosophy. I put pressure on them every day and they need that mentality to work with me."