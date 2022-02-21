Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Football is like this, isn't it? Halfway through the second half at Villa Park, Watford were bottom of the table with the possibility of being seven points from safety. But just when you can start losing hope on a team they go and win unexpectedly but deservedly and suddenly the gap between relegation and safety is now only four points.

This was a huge win in so many ways. It ended the long run of winless games. They scored for the first time in four and the first time under Roy Hodgson. It will have given them belief that all is not lost. And most importantly it secured them three points. Six more performances like this would probably be enough.

Watford have been much better defensively since Hodgson took over. That happened almost immediately. The next part was to improve in their attacking play.

Finding that balance between defence and attack has proved trickier but against Aston Villa it was much improved.

It definitely helped playing a 4-3-3 system. Hodgson employed this system a lot at Crystal Palace and it seems the way forward for Watford. Having your best player back - Ismaila Sarr - makes a massive difference. Imran Louza was given a rare start and improved the central midfield area in his deep quarter-back position.

Most pleasing, though, was the overall team performance and the attitude shown by the players. Villa did have a lot of the ball but goalkeeper Ben Foster hardly had a save to make, while Watford went close three or four times.

It's a start. Now the Hornets need to follow this result up against Crystal Palace on Wednesday. Another huge game for Watford and especially Hodgson.