Guardiola on title race, injuries and focus

His team will have to continue to "fight" to defend their Premier League title this season. City sit nine points clear of Liverpool, who have a game in hand, but Guardiola says "the margin against Liverpool is nothing. We have to win a lot - more than 90 points. 95, 96 to be champions."

Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer are "still out" but it is better news for Jesus who "is coming back soon hopefully", according to Guardiola.

The City boss has called for "focus" from his players as they prepare to face relegation-battling Norwich, who he says are enjoying the "best momentum of the season" under Dean Smith.