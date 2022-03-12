Man Utd 3-2 Spurs: Conte reaction

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, speaking to BBC Sport: "We have to be very disappointed for the loss because I think after a good performance like this you deserve much more.

"This team has to continue to improve in many aspects. I think on the pitch the improvements are very clear because the team played in my opinion really good football and created chances to score.

"During the game there are many parts of the game and you have to know when to push and stay calm and I think we have a lot of space to improve. For sure tonight we are to be disappointed for defeat but we will continue to work.

"In every game we are scoring many goals. Against Manchester United we created many chances at the same time we have to improve the experience to manage the situation."

On Ronaldo: "You are talking about a player who is always decisive and has been in his career. Tonight he showed what type of player he is. Without Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United it would have been difficult not just to win but also to draw the game."